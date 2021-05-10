Rich Eisen Shares What He’s Hearing About Deshaun Watson

There isn’t a whole lot of news regarding Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson as his legal issues and standoff with the team continue. But Rich Eisen is hearing something interesting – or rather the lack of things he’s hearing are interesting.

On Monday’s edition of the Rich Eisen Show, the NFL analyst noted that things are a little too quiet for nothing to be going on. He speculated that Watson is working with his lawyers to settle all of the civil allegations against him.

Eisen said that while some analysts believe Watson might miss the season, he thinks that if Watson can settle everything quietly, he’ll be able to play in 2021. While he recognizes that Watson could still be a suspension, he doesn’t think it will be for the entire season.

Eisen suggested that a team might be willing to part with significant draft capital even if it means not having Watson until Week 4 or 5 of the 2021 season.

“Deshaun Watson… I think he’s somewhere else by the fall,” Eisen concluded. “Why aren’t you hearing from the lawyer that wanted to post everything on Instagram? When was the last time you heard from him publicly?”

#VoiceofREason –> If you noticed how quiet things have been lately on the Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson fronts, you're not alone… @richeisen says it's not a coincidence:#NFL #Packers #Texans pic.twitter.com/lCb0WT4L89 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 10, 2021

It’s definitely not beyond the realm of possibility that Deshaun Watson has decided to soften his stance on dealing with his accusers and settle everything out of court. He wouldn’t be the first athlete to avoid facing accusers in public by settling things out of court.

There’s still a good chance that the NFL comes down hard on Watson due to how many accusations there are against him. Two to six games is very possible based on previous cases.

Are we on the verge of big news from Deshaun Watson’s camp?

