Roddy White Is Getting Destroyed For His Deshaun Watson Tweet

On Tuesday night, a troubling allegation surfaced against Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson. Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee put Watson on blast in an Instagram post, saying “Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with.”

Watson quickly released a statement on this matter. He denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight back against these accusations.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson said.

Additional allegations have surfaced since Watson put out that statement. Former NFL wide receiver Roddy White, however, came to Watson’s defense on Thursday morning.

“I hate this for Deshaun Watson the quickest way now to get a bag is to sue someone,” White tweeted. “It’s impossible to make someone give u oral sex. This is a far stretch and everybody want to get paid.”

I hate this for @deshaunwatson the quickest way now to get a bag is to sue someone. It’s impossible to make someone give u oral sex. This is a far stretch and everybody want to get paid. — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 18, 2021

White has received a ton of criticism on Twitter for this post.

“Roddy man this ain’t it,” one fan replied. “While I’m personally a little skeptical of these lawsuits fear is a very powerful motivator. More women are sexually assaulted than reported & coerced oral sex is not out of the realm of possibility. Especially if they fear what would happen if they don’t.”

White hasn’t posted a follow-up tweet yet, but he’ll certainly have some explaining to do for this post.