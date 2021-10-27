NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shed some light on the Deshaun Watson situation during the league’s fall meeting on Tuesday night.

Watson, 26, has yet to play in a game this season, but not because of the legal trouble he’s in. He’s made it clear he wants to be traded and has played his last down for the Houston Texans.

The NFL, meanwhile, has been conducting an investigation regarding the 22 women who’ve filed lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual misconduct. Because that investigation is still ongoing, the league has yet to decided on a punishment for Watson.

Goodell reaffirmed the same message on Tuesday during the NFL’s fall meeting. The league simply doesn’t have all the information it needs to make a decision on Watson.

“Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson investigation: League doesn’t have access to all the info involved in legal cases, and the league is trying not to interfere,” wrote Lindsay Jones of The Athletic. “Says they don’t have the information necessary for him to make a decision.” Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson investigation: League doesn't have access to all the info involved in legal cases, and the league is trying not to interfere. Says they don't have the information necessary for him to make a decision. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) October 26, 2021

Here’s exactly what Roger Goodell had to say regarding Deshaun Watson the investigation:

“Obviously, the police have been investigating also. We don’t have all the access to that information at this point in time,” Goodell said. “… We pride ourselves in that and being as cooperative as we can to make sure we get all of the facts. I think that process is still ongoing.”

Roger Goodell cont. 'We pride ourselves on not interfering in that (legal process) and being as cooperative as we can to make sure we get all of the facts. I think that process is still ongoing.' https://t.co/CFFgpHM7Po — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 26, 2021

This has long been the NFL’s stance on Deshaun Watson. It’s going to await more information before coming to a decision.

Watson, meanwhile, hasn’t played in a game this season and doesn’t intend to do so for the Houston Texans.

The NFL trade deadline is nearing. Some speculate it’s plausible the Texans complete a trade to send Watson elsewhere before the deadline comes and goes.