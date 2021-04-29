Roger Goodell Was Asked About Deshaun Watson Situation

While the NFL Draft is dominating the headlines this week, Deshaun Watson’s troubling situation continues to linger behind the scenes.

Prior to the first round of this year’s draft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared his thoughts on Watson and the allegations surrounding him. He admit that a final decision hasn’t been made just yet.

“We’re obviously following that and looking at that ourselves,” Goodell said. “There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision.”

Multiple women have accused Watson of sexual harassment over the past few months. Before all these lawsuits emerged, the Pro Bowl quarterback was mentioned in several trade rumors.

Commissioner Rodger Goodell on ESPN, asked about Deshaun Watson: "We're obviously following that and looking at that ourselves. There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2021

Until this legal situation gets handled, Watson’s playing career will be up in the air. Even when that matter gets taken care of, there’s no guarantee we’ll see him on the field this year.

Although the comments that Goodell made this afternoon weren’t very telling, NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent did provide some insight on how the league is handling this process.

“I think we’ve learned that every situation’s different. They’re delicate. You make sure that folks, whether it’s the accuser, the victim, whoever it may be, that there’s a due process in place. And I think we’ve learned that over time, not that we’ve rushed in the past, but I think we’ve learned from the different cases that we’ve seen with this particular subject matter, let the due process take care of itself, then that’s up to Lisa (Friel) and her team to now make the proper recommendations to what direction the Commissioner and the Commissioner’s office should take.”

We’ll provide an update on Watson’s situation when it’s available.