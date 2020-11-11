Romeo Crennel Gives Wednesday Injury Update On David Johnson

The Houston Texans got their second win of the season this past week as they knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the win came at a cost as star RB David Johnson left the game with a concussion.

On Wednesday, Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel provided an update on Johnson’s status. Crennel announced that David Johnson is unlikely to practice for the Texans today.

As a result, the next man up is Duke Johnson, who played the role of feature back for the Texans after David left. He received a season-high 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. Through the air, he added four receptions for 32 yards.

The Texans will definitely miss David Johnson if he isn’t fit to go against the Cleveland Browns next week. Through eight games he has 403 rushing yards and three touchdowns – leading the team in both categories. He has another 16 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown, making him Houston’s No. 2 player in yards from scrimmage.

Luckily for the Texans, the schedule is going to be a little bit easier in the final stretch than it was to start the season. Of their eight remaining games, only one of them is against a team currently in playoff position – the Titans.

Their other opponents – the Browns, Patriots, Lions, Bears, Bengals and Colts (twice) – are all currently on the outside looking in.

But beating any of them will be a lot tougher without David Johnson at full health. Hopefully he makes a full recovery from his concussion in time for Sunday.