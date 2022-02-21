There could be numerous trades that happened this offseason that involve the Houston Texans.

Mike Ginnitti went onto “The Bench” on ESPN 97.5/92.5 and confirmed that outside of a Deshaun Watson deal, Brandin Cooks and Laremy Tunsil may be traded.

“The Watson trade, the Tunsil trade and probably a Brandin Cooks trade kind of looks inevitable right now,” Ginnitti said.

Watson will likely get traded once the criminal investigation against him is complete, though the asking price is currently at least three first-round picks.

Cooks just finished up his second season with the Texans and finished with over 1,000+ yards receiving again. He had 1,037 yards and six touchdowns on 90 receptions.

Tunsil has been a premier lineman in the NFL and Houston could also get a haul for him as it undergoes a massive rebuild.

The NFL world wasted no time in seeing who could be interested in these three players.

There could be a lot of trades this offseason and these three could certainly all be blockbusters.

The winds look to be changing in Houston, especially with another new regime in.