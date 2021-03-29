The Spun

Sports Illustrated Publishes Troubling Account Of Deshaun Watson Massage

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As of now, there have been nearly 20 civil lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing the 25-year-old star of various sexual misconduct.

Now, on Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Jenny Vrentas published an account from a massage therapist named Mary who is not suing Watson, but still claims the Houston QB acted inappropriately during a session between the two in the fall of 2019.

“Mary makes clear that Watson did not touch her, nor did he force her into conducting any sexual acts,” Vrentas writes. “But she says he did engage in behavior that was both inappropriate and unlike any other interaction she’s had with any of her more than 1,000 clients—including other professional athletes—in her several years working as a massage therapist.”

Among the allegations Mary makes are that at one point during the massage, Watson said told her “that I could move [his penis] if I needed to” and that the Pro Bowler “thrusted his pelvis in the air” at different times during the meeting.

The full account can be found below, though we should warn it can be graphic and might disturb some readers.

It is important to note that Watson has not been criminally charged with anything yet, though all of these allegations are beyond troublesome at this point.

In addition to the new SI article, the most recent lawsuits accuse Watson of deleting Instagram messages in which he tried to settle cases. Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin “categorically denies” this has taken place.


