Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Evaluation Of Texans GM Bill O’Brien

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back today in the wake of Houston’s big trade for Brandin Cooks.

On Friday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. said right off the bat that Texans head coach Bill O’Brien needs to be relieved of his GM duties. He clarified that he doesn’t think O’Brien should also lose his head coaching job, but can’t be making front office decisions anymore.

“The man doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing,” Stephen A. said on First Take. “Either that or he allows his emotions to get in the way. He allowed that to be the case with Jadeveon Clowney… Laremy Tunsil… DeAndre Hopkins… What the hell is the problem here?”

Stephen A. conceded that O’Brien has managed to keep the Texans in the playoff race for most of his tenure. But he just doesn’t understand how the former Penn State head coach manages to keep the GM role with so many head-scratching moves. Ultimately, he feels that the Texans have two choices: Strip O’Brien of his GM powers before he guts the team and ruins QB Deshaun Watson’s developing years, or trade the former No. 10 overall pick and spare him the chaos.

"This is not a hard thing for me to say: Bill O'Brien needs to be fired as GM of the Houston Texans." —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/lExgZ026Ds — First Take (@FirstTake) April 10, 2020

In the past few weeks the Texans have been on what many would consider to be the losing ends of two blockbuster trades.

First there was the highly controversial trade of WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for RB David Johnson and a pair of mid-round picks, including a second-rounder.

Then there was last night’s trade with the Los Angeles Rams, picking up Brandin Cooks for a valuable second-round pick, the same type of pick they got for a better receiver in Hopkins.

Do you agree with Stephen A. Smith's assessment of Bill O'Brien as general manager?

