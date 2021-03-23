Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with double-digit lawsuits from women accusing the 25-year-old of sexual harassment and in some cases, sexual assault. Additional lawsuits could also be forthcoming.

Watson himself has denied all allegations, with his lawyer calling the claims “meritless.” In the meantime, the legal process continues to play out.

This morning, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith addressed the issue, stressing the need for patience as facts are gathered in the cases.

Via 247Sports:

“The NFL saying we’re investigating the matter is not good enough, but you certainly don’t want to convict him in court of public opinion when criminal charges have not been field,” Smith said. “If he gets put on the commissioner’s exempt list, chances are the Houston Texans would still have to pay his $10 million salary for next season. “Houston would have the license to cut him. I don’t support that. Until you prove he’s guilty, don’t take the money out of his pocket. Taking him off the field is one thing. He has not been found guilty of anything.”

As it stands, these ongoing lawsuits have momentarily squashed the rampant trade speculation surrounding Watson, who has made it clear he wants out of Houston. With the quarterback facing possible league punishment, and the lawsuits being unresolved, teams are understandably reluctant to deal for him.

Dabo Swinney, Watson’s coach at Clemson, addressed the situation on Monday, praising Watson for his conduct while with the Tigers while also saying the legal side of things needs to “take its course.”

“In three years that he was here, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time,” Swinney said. “He was five minutes late for a team meeting he overslept for one time. That’s the Deshaun I know. I can only base my thoughts on my experiences with him, which have been wonderful. Again, I love him like a son, and we’ll just have to see where things go.”