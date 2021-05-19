3 Teams Reportedly Being Mentioned Most For Deshaun Watson Trade

As the NFL offseason has rolled along, Deshaun Watson has found himself no longer the center of conversation in the media.

For weeks (months, maybe), Watson trade rumors were the No. 1 story coming out of the league. Then, as more and more lawsuits piled up accusing Watson of sexual misconduct, people became less concerned about where the Pro Bowl quarterback would be playing in 2021.

As his legal issues continue to unfold, there is some doubt Watson will play at all this season. But if he does, there’s still a good chance it won’t be in Houston.

In FanSided NFL columnist Matt Lombardo’s latest piece, he cited recent conversations with league executives about Watson’s future. According to Lombardo, three teams are still being heavily linked to the 25-year-old signal caller.

“Three teams that repeatedly came up in conversations with multiple executives were the Washington Football Team and Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins as potential destinations for Watson,” Lombardo wrote.

These are three teams we’ve seen mentioned for Watson before. Miami has plenty of draft capital, and even if they say they’re committed to seeing what they have in Tua Tagovailoa, Watson would represent a serious upgrade at the position.

Washington, meanwhile, is loaded at the skill positions but is currently using veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick as its “bridge” starting quarterback. WFT still needs to find its true franchise guy after the Dwayne Haskins experiment failed.

Lastly, Las Vegas boasts the top current quarterback of the three teams, as Derek Carr is coming off one of his best professional seasons. However, Watson is four-and-a-half years younger and is already the better player.

Of course, all of this speculation is moot if Watson winds up on the commissioner’s exempt list and can’t play anywhere to start the 2021 season.