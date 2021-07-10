For the past few months, football fans have been wondering if Deshaun Watson will be on the field when the 2021 season kicks off.

Well, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler attempted to answer that question on Saturday morning. Fowler suggested that Watson is doing every he needs to be ready for the season.

However, he added that there is uncertainty on whether or not he’ll report to Houston Texans training camp. “And so, there’s no clarity on whether he plans to show up for training camp right now,” Fowler reported.

Here’s more of what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“The Texans knew he wasn’t going to show up for OTAs or minicamp, if they even had it. It’s largely the same stance right now, but that might be out of Watson’s hands because the league could place him on a commissioner exempt list as they get closer to training camp because his case is still in the information case — there’s no clarity on the criminal side or the lawsuits.”

Despite the allegations against him, Watson reportedly made it clear to the NFL that he’ll do whatever he needs to be eligible to play this season.

“I am told that Watson, through his lawyer Rusty Hardin, made clear to the NFL that he would cooperate with them if they wanted to interview him at some point. So, right now, we wait and see,” Fowler said. “But Watson is preparing to play the season.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the NFL allows Watson to see the field.