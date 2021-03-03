Terrell Owens Reacts To The Drama With Deshaun Watson

The last couple of months have proven that the Houston Texans are a dysfunctional organization, which is why Deshaun Watson wants out.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens knows a thing or two about wanting to leave franchises. During an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” this afternoon, Owens addressed the situation with Watson.

Simply put, he’s not surprised the 25-year-old Pro Bowler is angling for a trade. Owens cited the trade of DeAndre Hopkins and the public criticism from former Texans star Andre Johnson as proof of problems.

“This situation was bound to happen. There are things that have been swirling around that organization,” Owens said.

Deshaun Watson wanting out of Houston was inevitable, according to @terrellowens: "You saw a guy in Andre Johnson that never gets on social media come out… There is something that has been brewing in that organization." pic.twitter.com/HEPgwIZsXt — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 3, 2021

Johnson, who played 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Texans from 2003-14, has expressed his issues with the Houston organization multiple times in the last two months.

“I’ve been around the organization for a long time,” Johnson said last month on ‘The HD Connection’. “I worked there last season. It’s just certain things you see. Being able to be on that side of it, it’s just certain things that you see that you know are not right.”

As of right now, the Texans insist they won’t be trading Watson. However, they’ll likely have to change their tune at some point.