Look: Texans Addressed Deshaun Watson Allegations In Letter To Fans

Another lawsuit was filed against Deshaun Watson on Monday, bringing the total number to 22 since March 16. The latest disturbing accusation against the Houston Texans quarterback alleges that he assaulted a licensed aesthetician during a massage.

Houston-area lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has been at the forefront of the ever-mounting lawsuits and continues to give regular updates on the legal proceedings. According to KTRK in Houston, the plaintiff attorney “will address important and significant developments in the Deshaun Watson case” on Tuesday.

With the situation continuing to develop, the Houston Texans decided to address the allegations once again. This time the message came in the form of a letter to season ticket holders, in which the organization assured it was taking the situation “very seriously.”

“We want to take this opportunity to address the complaint filed with the Houston Police Department and the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the statement read. “We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“While we await the conclusion off these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault. Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior. We will continue to commit resources to help prevent abusive behaviors from occurring in our community and ensure respect for all…”

In a regular letter to Texans season ticket holders, the McNair family addressed the allegations against Deshaun Watson. "While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault." pic.twitter.com/AqWIPmsv4F — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 5, 2021

The letter is the first time the Texans have addressed the allegations publicly since early on in the proceedings, but it’s clear that the McNair family is acutely aware of what’s going on.

[Sarah Barshop]