Texans Announce Official Decision On Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been out of action since Week 2. On Sunday, he’ll make his long-awaited return to the gridiron.

Just a day before kickoff, the Texans officially activated Taylor to their main roster. The expectation is that he’ll start on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Taylor was playing very well for the Texans before suffering a hamstring injury. In the first two games of the season, he completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns.

Even though Taylor’s injury opened up the door for Davis Mills to potentially win the starting job, Texans coach David Culley believes Taylor gives his team the best chance to win.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Taylor was grateful about this opportunity.

“Coach [Culley] said early on that I would be the starter when healthy and thankful that he stood by that,” Taylor said, via ESPN.

As for the hamstring injury, Taylor revealed that he had to change his mindset during his rehab. Nonetheless, he feels good heading into Week 9.

“But that thought hasn’t necessarily resonated since then,” Taylor explained. “It was unfortunate that it happened … but I can’t control it. You have to shift your mindset to getting back healthy and doing the things day in and day out so you stay on track so I could get back out and still be able to perform at a high level.”

The Texans will try to snap their seven-game losing streak on Sunday.