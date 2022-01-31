Texans Announce 4 Notable Head Coaching Interviews

The Houston Texans are one of the teams still searching for their next head coach. On Monday, the team announced it had completed four new interviews for the position.

The Texans confirmed they held second interviews with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former quarterback Josh McCown.

McCown, who spent the 2020 season with the Texans and interviewed for their head coaching role last January, despite having never coached before, is the perceived favorite to land the job. However, Flores has connections to general manager Nick Caserio and Gannon and O’Connell are both well-regarded coordinators.

The Texans are looking for a replacement for David Culley, who was let go on January 13 after going 4-13 in his only season.

On paper, Flores seems like the most logical hire of this quartet, but it would be quintessential Texans to tap McCown, the least qualified candidate, for the position.

Houston is one of five teams currently without a coach, along with the Vikings, Dolphins, Saints and Jaguars.