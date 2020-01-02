Texans Announce Injury Update For WR Will Fuller

The Houston Texans have a big task awaiting them in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Bills. Head coach Bill O’Brien is trying to lead his team to its first playoff victory since 2016.

The Texans will receive a major late-season boost as star DE J.J. Watt is set to return to action on Saturday. But another key player – WR Will Fuller – is reportedly a “game-time decision.”

Fuller – who’s struggled to stay healthy during his NFL career – is dealing with a groin injury.

The Texans’ receiver has missed five games with the team already this season due to unrelated injuries.

Bill O'Brien said WR Will Fuller will be a game time decision. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 2, 2020

Fuller is seen as the team’s top-deep threat and is a major weapon when healthy. If he’s unavailable on Sunday, Houston could have major issues in the passing game.

The Texans’ wideout has had some inconsistencies throughout this season. But he’s capable of being a big time contributor for the team. Fuller has 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The WR’s biggest offensive output in 2019 came against Atlanta in Week 5. Fuller caught 14 passes for a whopping 217 yards and three touchdowns.

If he’s available to go against the Bills, the Texans are hoping for a big performance from the talented deep-threat. It looks like Houston will have to wait until Saturday to make a final decision.

Houston and Buffalo are set to kick off at 4:35 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.