Texans Announce Major Promotion For Pep Hamilton

Lovie Smith is not the only Houston Texans assistant coach getting a promotion. Pep Hamilton is as well.

In the same announcement naming Smith, the team’s defensive coordinator in 2021, its new head coach, the Texans revealed that Hamilton has been bumped up from passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

This was a move that had been hinted at last month, though Hamilton reportedly interviewed with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears for their offensive coordinator vacancies.

The 47-year-old assistant also reportedly declined an interview with the Carolina Panthers.

OFFICIAL: We have hired Lovie Smith as head coach 😎 Details » https://t.co/d3J6FLqzDQ pic.twitter.com/vcEonwKdQw — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 8, 2022

Hamilton, who was the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterbacks coach in 2020, was credited with helping Texans signal caller Davis Mills post respectable numbers (2,664 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions) as a rookie in 2021.

Hamilton previously served as the offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts (2013-15) before becoming the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach with the Browns in 2016.

He then spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan before coaching in the XFL in 2020.