Texans Announce Starting QB After Designating Tyrod Taylor To Return

The Houston Texans have lost six games in a row since starting QB Tyrod Taylor got injured in Week 2. But with Taylor on the mend, will he be taking the field against the Los Angeles Rams this week?

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, rookie quarterback Davis Mills is slated to start against the Rams. Mills has been the Texans’ starting QB since Taylor got hurt, but has no wins to show for it.

Through six games and five starts, the rookie out of Stanford is 0-5 with a 65-percent completion rate, 1,047 passing yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. His passer rating is under 75.

Prior to his injury, Tyrod Taylor appeared on the verge of having a superb season. He was completing 70-percent of his passes and had 416 yards and three touchdowns with no picks.

But in the last five games, the Texans offense has stagnated. They’ve scored over 10 points only once in the last month and haven’t scored a touchdown since Week 5.

Texans QB Davis Mills will start Sunday vs. the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2021

Most people expected that the Houston Texans would have a terrible 2021 season given the events of this past offseason. Between key departures, head-scratching free agency moves and a complete inability to resolve the ongoing situation with Deshaun Watson, the team is in a bad place right now.

The Texans’ 1-6 record doesn’t even seem to fully encapsulate how bad they’ve been at times.

And at this point, with a Deshaun Watson trade poised to go unfinished before Tuesday’s trade deadline, mid-season reinforcements probably aren’t coming either.

When will Tyrod Taylor return to the Texans starting lineup?