Texans Announce Starting Quarterback For Sunday’s Game

The Houston Texans will have a new starting quarterback for this weekend’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tyrod Taylor is back.

Texans head coach David Culley announced Thursday that Taylor will start for Houston on Sunday in Miami. The 32-year-old veteran has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 2, but is healthy enough to play this weekend.

“He’s healthy, and he’s our starting quarterback,” Culley said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “We play to win.”

Texans' Tyrod Taylor to start at quarterback against Dolphins https://t.co/9R6GpZu3YR via @houstonchron — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) November 4, 2021

Rookie Davis Mills has played under center in place of Taylor, who opened the season as the Texans starter. The 2021 third-round pick has performed admirably, but has gone 0-6 since taking over the starting gig in Week 3.

“It’s been an invaluable experience for him,” Culley said of Mills, per McClain. “He’s grown from it. He’s going to be better for it. It’s going to help him having gone through what he’s gone through.”

Taylor led the Texans to their only win this year back in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 11-year vet went 22-for-33 and threw for two touchdowns in Houston’s 37-21 victory at home.

Taylor started the Texans next game against the Browns completing 10-of-11 passes and scoring twice more, before he injured hamstring in the first half. Mills came in to replace him and Houston lost 31-21.

Taylor has been on injured reserve since.

It’s been a frustrating few years for Taylor, who lost the job with the Los Angeles Chargers last year after a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung before Week 2 of the 2020 season. Now that his hamstring is healed, he’ll back on the field in Houston with an opportunity to salvage an otherwise dreadful year for the Texans.

Houston has a chance win its second game of the season against another 1-7 team in Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.