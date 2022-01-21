Nearly a year ago to the day, the Houston Texans interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for their head coaching vacancy.

The team ultimately decided to hire David Culley as its head coach. However, after just one season with Culley at the helm, the Texans decided it was time to look for a new head coach.

They’re looking Josh McCown’s way once again. On Thursday night, Houston announced it completed an interview with the former NFL quarterback for its head coaching vacancy.

“We completed an interview with Josh McCown for our head coaching position today,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

We completed an interview with Josh McCown for our head coaching position today. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 21, 2022

Last year, the Texans interviewed McCown while he was still on the team’s roster. After taking a year away from football, it’s clear the former NFL quarterback is still on the Texans’ mind.

McCown isn’t the only interesting name in Houston’s coaching search. Last week, the team announced it interviewed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward.

The legendary Steeler has been a wide receivers coach at the NFL level, but that’s the highest position he’s held in the league.

Who will the Texans hire next?