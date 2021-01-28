Texans Are Adding Some Big Names To David Culley’s Staff

On Wednesday night, the Houston Texans reached a deal with David Culley to become their next head coach. It was a surprising hire, but the front office is reportedly putting together a strong staff around him.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans are targeting Lovie Smith as their defensive coordinator. This would be Smith’s first NFL gig since he was the head coach of the Buccaneers in 2015.

Smith isn’t the only person linked to Culley’s staff at this time. Apparently the Texans are trying to add former quarterback Josh McCown to their staff as an assistant coach. He actually interview for the head coaching vacancy last week, so adding McCown as an assistant would be savvy move by general manager Nick Caserio.

The Texans have also zeroed in on their offensive coordinator for the 2021 season. It turns out they’re going with a familiar face, as Tim Kelly will return to the team in the same role he had last year.

Plenty of NFL fans criticized Houston’s decision to go with Culley, but the coaching staff as a whole seems very impressive from the outside looking in.

Now that most of the openings on the Texans’ staff have been filled, the focus shifts over to star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his demands.

Watson is visibly frustrated with the way Houston has handled its business over the last several months, leading to a lot of trade speculation. We’ll find out in the coming weeks if he’s willing to give this new regime a chance.