Texans Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Houston Texans are reportedly cutting a veteran tight end who was responsible for a combined 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans are cutting tight end Darren Fells. The 34-year-old started 28 games for Houston the past two seasons, where he was highly productive in an underwhelming Texans offense.

“The #Texans are releasing veteran TE Darren Fells, source said, after 11 TDs in the last 2 seasons,” Rapoport tweeted on Thursday. Fells is just one of many salary-cap casualties that have occurred within the NFL this off-season. There’s no doubt he’ll garner interest from teams around the NFL. The #Texans are releasing veteran TE Darren Fells, source said, after 11 TDs in the last 2 seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021 Darren Fells only came up with 55 receptions during his two years in Houston. But 11 of his 55 receptions went for touchdowns. He’s capable of making a big impact in the red-zone. The Texans, meanwhile, are a bit weak at the tight end position. Although they just acquired Ryan Izzo from the New England Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Izzo should help provide some depth for the Texans offense. The #Patriots are trading TE Ryan Izzo to the #Texans for a seventh-round pick in 2022, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

The Houston offense could look plenty different by the start of the 2021 season. Will Deshaun Watson even be on the roster by that point?

Watson wants out of Houston, but Houston isn’t willing to trade the superstar just yet. That could change as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches.

The Texans haven’t had any issue trading away or releasing several players this off-season. Watson, meanwhile, is still a member of Houston’s organization.