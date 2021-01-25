Texans Are Reportedly Setting Up 2 Coaching Interviews

Despite all of the alleged chaos going on behind the scenes for the Houston Texans, they’re still conducting coaching interviews to try and find their new head coach.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, that effort has led the Texans to bring in two candidates for second interviews. One is Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, while the other is Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley.

Frazier is a former NFL head coach in his own right, having served as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013. He went 21-32-1 in 3.5 seasons and led the team to the playoffs in 2012.

Culley has over 40 years of coaching experience coaching various offensive skill positions. On top of being Baltimore’s assistant head coach, he serves as their wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Houston Texans probably won’t be overly impressed by the duo of potential coaches though. Some are likely wondering why Frazier is getting a second interview over his co-worker, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

And, of course, there are already plenty of complaints that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy isn’t on the list either. Though it’ll be harder for Bieniemy to get a second interview now that his Chiefs are in the Super Bowl.

That said, Frazier and Culley are highly qualified to lead NFL teams even if their track records don’t rank among the elite.

Will either Leslie Frazier or David Culley be the next head coach of the Houston Texans?