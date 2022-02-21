The Spun

Texans Asking Price For Deshaun Watson Is High: NFL Fans React

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are still asking for quite the haul for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Texans don’t plan on lowering their asking price for Watson, which includes three first-round picks.

The Texans want a total of five-to-seven assets for Watson but with his criminal investigation still ongoing, no team is going to pay that price.

The NFL world also thinks that this price is too much, especially since his NFL future is very murky.

Watson’s deposition is currently scheduled for this week, though it reportedly could be delayed.

He’s likely not going to be with the Texans next year at all, but they’ll likely have to lower their asking price if they want to move him.

Before he sat out this entire season, Watson finished the 2020 season with 33 touchdown passes and seven interceptions on 4,823 yards.

