The Houston Texans are still asking for quite the haul for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Texans don’t plan on lowering their asking price for Watson, which includes three first-round picks.

The Texans want a total of five-to-seven assets for Watson but with his criminal investigation still ongoing, no team is going to pay that price.

The NFL world also thinks that this price is too much, especially since his NFL future is very murky.

Yeah I don’t know about that https://t.co/t3Y2aDHBuL — Korean Jonah Hill (@JamesDGrambo) February 21, 2022

Go for 22 of them. One for every accuser. https://t.co/NB8pJZrY3h — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) February 21, 2022

If he's playing, he's worth it but no one is paying that price right now. Which means all the QB hungry teams looking for a Week 1 starter are going to look elsewhere and Watson just wastes away under contract in Houston… https://t.co/BtABZIteIt — 👑King Lance of House Coleman (@RipRock81) February 21, 2022

That’s not what they’re going to get man, They’re probably going to get a 1 & Two 2’s. It’s not about the talent, it’s about the risk. https://t.co/cB6uaoacLU — Ryan Lampman (@ONEBUFFALO_Ryan) February 21, 2022

Watson’s deposition is currently scheduled for this week, though it reportedly could be delayed.

He’s likely not going to be with the Texans next year at all, but they’ll likely have to lower their asking price if they want to move him.

Before he sat out this entire season, Watson finished the 2020 season with 33 touchdown passes and seven interceptions on 4,823 yards.