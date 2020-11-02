Texans CEO Has Telling Comment Ahead Of The Trade Deadline

We’re only a day away from the NFL trade deadline and it’s becoming pretty clear who the buyers and sellers are. But the Houston Texans have largely remained a mystery as far as their views on big trades for the past few weeks.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair described the team’s mindset. He made it clear that the team is not planning on making any big moves and has no intent on giving up the season. That said, he indicated that there may be some “little things” at the deadline.

“No big moves. You’ll see some little things,” McNair said. “We like our players. We have a lot to play for. I am extremely optimistic. I don’t believe in giving up.'”

McNair might want to reconsider that position though. The Texans have no first- or second-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, they’ll be bringing in a new head coach coach and general manager to oversee what little they do have.

There’s also the matter of the Houston Texans being 1-6 – a full four games back from AFC South leading Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Unless the Texans really catch fire in their last nine games, the likelihood that they reach the playoffs even as a wildcard team feel slim-to-none.

The Texans have a few players to build around, such as QB Deshaun Watson, OT Laremy Tunsil and all-world pass rusher JJ Watt.

But for McNair to look down his nose at the opportunity to rebuild by moving one of those players right now feels like a mistake.

Should the Texans be buying or selling at the trade deadline?