Texans Claimed Notable Running Back On Tuesday

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

It did not take long for Eno Benjamin to find a new NFL home after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin on Tuesday, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus.

He'll join a backfield that lacks impactful depth behind rookie Dameon Pierce. Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale are the only other running backs on the Texans' roster.

Benjamin gained 299 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground for Arizona this season. He played in all 10 games and also made three starts when James Conner was sidelined with an injury.

Benjamin's release was a surprise, but apparently came after the third-year pro expressed "vocal displeasure with a diminishing role in the offense.”

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Cardinals out of Arizona State in 2020, Benjamin made his debut in 2021 and rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown in nine games.