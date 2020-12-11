Texans Coach Offers Update On RB David Johnson

Houston Texans running back David Johnson missed Thursday’s practice for a non-injury related reasons.

On Friday morning, head coach Romeo Crennel gave context to his starting running back’s absence.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Crennel said that Johnson might not travel with the team to Chicago due to a personal issue. The Texans head coach also said that the unnamed conflict caused the 29-year-old running back to miss practice earlier in the week.

The news comes as another setback for Johnson who’s played in just nine games with his new team this season. He missed time earlier in the year after being placed on the injured reserve list with a concussion.

Texans’ HC Romeo Crennel said RB David Johnson might not make the trip to Chicago due to a personal issue that caused him to miss practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2020

Time will tell if Johnson can end up making the trip with the Texans to play the Bears. Crennel gave no indication what the running back’s personal issue entailed or how long it might prevent him from being with the team.

Johnson’s tenure in Houston continues to be rocky with the latest news. The 29-year-old lead running back joined the team under interesting circumstances earlier this offseason. The Texans decided to trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for Johnson before the year started. The news shocked the league as Johnson came off of one of the worst seasons of his career in 2019. He lost the Arizona starting job to Kenyan Drake and hoped that Houston would give him a fresh start.

Unfortunately, the Texans offensive line hasn’t given Johnson a clean slate this year. Still, he’s racked up 613 total yards and five touchdowns. The numbers are a drop off from previous seasons, but are a clear bounce back from a dismal 2019.

Hopefully, Johnson can return to the the team soon. In his absence, Duke Johnson Jr. will likely assume the starting role.