Texans Coach Reportedly Had Telling Comments On Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

For weeks the official stance by the Houston Texans has been that Deshaun Watson is not up for trade. But a recent interview with Texans head coach David Culley indicates to one analyst that the position is softening.

Appearing on the Huddle & Flow podcast with NFL reporter Jim Trotter, Culley reportedly reiterated that Watson is the Texans’ starting quarterback. But the language he used – “right now” and “we want guys who are all in” – didn’t convince Trotter.

“He is our starting quarterback right now,” Culley said. “He is our starting quarterback. Things happen between now and then. We’ll see what happens.”

Taking to Twitter after the interview, Trotter said he “firmly” believes Watson will be traded based on their conversation. He said that the writing is on the wall based on how Culley worded his answers.

The podcast interview is slated for release later today.

Deshaun Watson formally requested a trade weeks ago, per reports. Reports have emerged from Houston that the relationship between Watson and the Texans’ ownership is irreparably damaged.

Watson was reportedly promised input on the Texans’ head coach and GM search. When the team didn’t follow through with the promise, Watson felt lied to by the team.

Speculation has run rampant as to which teams would make the best offer. All but a handful of teams have been linked to a trade in one way or another.

Will Deshaun Watson be traded by the Texans before the 2021 season?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.