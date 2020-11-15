The Texans Are Reportedly Considering Another Surprising Move

The Houston Texans stunned the NFL world earlier this week when they fired longtime communications executive Amy Palcic.

The NFL world was shocked by the move. Palcic is one of the most-beloved figures in her field. Everyone from Erin Andrews to J.J. Watt was disappointed by the firing.

“I think you can tell from the universal response from prominent people in the business, what type of person Amy is and how well respected and well liked she is, both inside our building and outside the building,” Watt told reporters, via the New York Post. “Extremely professional. Just really good at her job. Cared a lot. Just wants what’s best for the team and what’s best for the organization.

“Always trying to do what’s best, and was a massive helping hand with me during the hurricane, during my entire time here. So, I think it’s a very difficult loss. She’s an incredible person and I think she’s going to have another job in an absolute heartbeat. I think it’s a big loss for us.”

Firing Palcic reportedly isn’t the only surprising move the Texans are considering.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Houston is considering bringing back Romeo Crennel in 2021.

Rapoport called it a “controversial and unconventional discussion that is ruffling some feathers inside the building. But it is being discussed.”

From @NFLGameDay: The #Texans are considering keeping Romeo Crennel on through 2021, a controversial and unconventional discussion that is ruffling some feathers inside the building. But it is being discussed. pic.twitter.com/Ny0Ll1nCBd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

The Texans’ front office has ruffled a lot of feathers so far this season. It would make sense if Houston does the same with its coaching decision.