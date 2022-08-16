Texans Cut Former Nebraska Football Star Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans officially waived defensive tackle Damion Daniels.

Daniels, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, had 33 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in his final season with the Cornhuskers.

Not only was Daniels a team captain at Nebraska in 2021, he earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors.

In the Texans' preseason opener, Daniels played 20 defensive snaps against the New Orleans Saints. He also received two snaps on special teams.

Houston's roster is crowded with defensive tackles, such as Maliek Collins Roy Lopez, Ross Blacklock, Michael Dwumfour, Thomas Booker and Kurt Hinish.

It was always going to be tough for Daniels to crack the Texans' 53-man roster because of their depth at the position.

Daniels could potentially land on another team's roster or practice squad before Week 1.