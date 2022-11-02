Texans Cut Player After Trade Deadline On Tuesday

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 21: A general view of the field just after the opening kickoff during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 21, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans released a pair of defensive linemen on Wednesday, including one from the active roster.

Houston cut defensive end Demone Harris, who appeared in three games for the team this season, including Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Harris had a pair of tackles on Sunday.

The Texans also released defensive lineman Micah Dew-Treadway from their practice squad.

Harris originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo. He played in two games with the Bucs in 2018 and one with Tampa Bay in 2019 before moving on to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harris appeared in four regular season contests and two playoff games for the Chiefs on their march to a Super Bowl championship. He had four tackles during the regular season and returned to Kansas City for one game in 2020, making three stops in that lone appearance.

Harris split his time between Kansas City and Houston in 2021 before catching on with the Texans again to begin this season. He compiled four tackles in three games for Houston before being let go today.