Texans’ Demands For Deshaun Watson Trade Revealed

After the Los Angeles Rams gave up two first-round picks and QB Jared Goff to land Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford, attention is once again on the Houston Texans and what they’ll want in a Deshaun Watson trade.

But Texans insider John McClain seems to know what the Texans want for the three-time Pro Bowler. Taking to Twitter this morning, McClain declared that the Rams-Lions trade will have no impact on a Deshaun Watson trade.

McClain revealed that Houston will want two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two “young defensive starters, at the least” for Watson. He pointed out all of the qualities that Deshaun Watson has which make him unique as a trade prospect.

Naturally, one particular team came to mind. “Start with the Jets,” McClain concluded.

The Rams-Lions trade will have nothing to do with a Watson trade if the Texans do it. They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least. Watson, 25, under contract, great QB, team leader, beloved by fans, pillar of the community. Start with the Jets. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 31, 2021

McClain isn’t too far off. If there’s one team in the NFL that can afford a Deshaun Watson trade right now and meet all of those “requirements,” it’s the Jets.

The Jets have four first-round picks over the next two seasons.

As for “young defensive starters,” the Jets don’t have too many. But Quinnen Williams, Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi, Ashtyn Davis and Bryce Hall are some potential bargaining chips.

Combine all of that with the belief that Watson likes newly-hired Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and you have a recipe for a no-brainer trade.

Which team will pull off a Deshaun Watson trade?