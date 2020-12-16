The Houston Texans Might Be In Some Trouble With The NFL

The Houston Texans were officially eliminated from the NFL postseason race last weekend. Houston is 4-9 on the season and officially out of contention in the AFC.

Houston still has three games left, though, and the Texans – or any other team in the NFL – can’t afford to let up when it comes to following COVID-19 protocols.

Unfortunately, the Texans might have done just that.

According to a report from ESPN, Houston appears to have committed a COVID-19 violation this week. Several Texans players reportedly attended the opening of Deshaun Watson’s restaurant on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, several Texans players attended the grand opening of Deshaun Watson's new restaurant, which is a potential COVID-19 protocol violation due to the number of players gathered. https://t.co/K793LryEw6 — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) December 16, 2020

From the report:

Watson, a new minority owner of the cheesesteak franchise Lefty’s, was joined by several teammates, family and friends at the opening. Teammates pictured at the event included Tytus Howard, Duke Johnson, Laremy Tunsil, Roderick Johnson and Brandin Cooks. The Houston Chronicle also reported that Charles Omenihu was in attendance. According to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, “Group Activity Outside of the Club Facility a.Groups of more than three (3) Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 Individuals, including players, are prohibited from gathering outside of the Club facility or team travel.”

Watson said he believed everyone followed the protocols.

“I mean, we had the masks,” Watson said. “We did everything that we were supposed to do. Six feet from different people. It was a restaurant opening. It wasn’t really an event. It was a grand opening of my restaurant. So people were coming in to get food and things like that and everyone was excited about it. So, it turned out pretty good, and right now from the messages I got from after, it’s still popping. So everyone go out to Lefty’s on Kirby, for sure.”