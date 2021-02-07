Texans Reportedly Have 1 Clear Goal With Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has reportedly demanded a trade out of Houston and many believe that the Texans quarterback will be moved this offseason.

We’ve already seen one blockbuster quarterback trade this winter, as the Lions and the Rams agreed to a big Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff trade. It would not be surprising if a blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade is next.

However, while Watson wants out of Houston – and several teams have interest in trading for the quarterback – the Texans aren’t budging yet.

Houston reportedly has one very clear goal with Watson right now – bringing him back.

“The goal is to get him back, period,” Houston is reportedly telling teams, per NFL Network.

The #Texans are standing firm that they’re not trading Deshaun Watson, who has not yet spoken with coach David Culley. Other teams are skeptical and keep calling, but Houston has made clear: “The goal is to get him back, period.” From me and @RapSheet: https://t.co/h38eDVOglS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2021

Watson is arguably a top-five quarterback in the NFL and he’s signed to a longterm extension. It makes sense that the Texans would be attempting to do everything they can to mend the relationship.

But many believe the relationship has been fractured to the point of no return. If that is the case, the Texans would be better off sending Watson to a team like Miami or New York, which are both armed with top draft picks and intriguing assets.

For now, though, Watson remains a Houston Texan.