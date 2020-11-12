Texans Employee Fired In Surprising Move Hires A Lawyer

On Wednesday, the Houston Texans received heavy criticism following the team’s decision to fire respected PR executive Amy Palcic.

The Texans reportedly fired Palcic, stating she was not a “cultural fit” for the organization. According to a new report from Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, Palcic hired a lawyer in the wake of her firing.

“Former Texans VP/Communications Amy Palcic has hired Houston lawyer Joseph Ahmad,” the report read.

“The only thing I can say is I’ve been retained by Amy, and other than that, at this time, I don’t really have anything to say,” Ahmad said to Sports Business Daily.

Houston originally hired Palcic in 2013. She became the first woman to hold the top PR executive role within an NFL organization. In 2017, Palcic and her staff won the prestigious Pete Rozelle Award – given to the top PR department in the league.

Palcic sent a message for those who showed support after her firing.

“On what was arguably the most humiliating day of my life, people showed up — my friends, colleagues, total strangers,” Palcic wrote in a message on Twitter. “PR can often be a thankless job. We live behind the scenes lifting others up. A great reminder that being a good person matters in the long run. THANK YOU.”

Texans star JJ Watt and ESPN’s Adam Schefter showed support for Palcic on Wednesday.

The Texans may have made the wrong decision.