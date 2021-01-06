Texans Fans Are Freaking Out About Deshaun Watson’s Vague Tweet

Late Wednesday night, Houston Texans fans saw their star quarterback post a mysterious message on social media.

Fans were thrown for a loop when Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson posted a four-word message on Twitter. Before we get there, though, it’s important to point out what happened before he sent the message.

On Tuesday night, Houston reportedly hired longtime New England Patriots front office assistant Nick Caserio as the team’s new general manager. Several other things happened as well – outside the realm of sports.

It’s difficult to definitively say Watson was reacting to the Caserio news, but we’ll let you be the judge.

“Some things never change…” the star quarterback said on Twitter.

some things never change…. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 6, 2021

So what else could he be referring to? Well, there are endless possibilities that have nothing to do with the sports world.

However, Watson is generally selective with what he puts out on social media. The Georgia native could easily have been responding to the senate races in the state as well.

Like we said, there are endless possibilities as to what Watson was referring to in the tweet. Perhaps he just wanted to stir up a little drama in the offseason.

One thing is for sure, Texans fans don’t want to see their star quarterback unhappy. He’s the face of the franchise and the team would be lost without him – as evidenced by the 2020 season.