Texans Fans Are Not Happy With Latest Coaching News

The Texans need a new head coach – and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy isn’t a candidate at the moment.

Houston is taking its time with the coaching search after firing Bill O’Brien last year. Almost any qualified candidate would be an upgrade over O’Brien.

Finding an offensive-minded coach could be key for Houston. The Texans are set at quarterback for the next decade thanks to Deshaun Watson. He’s quickly emerged as one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and has superstar written all over him.

Unfortunately, the Texans have yet to interview Bieniemy. The Chiefs offensive coordinator is an offensive genius, and it’s only a matter of time before he becomes a head coach. Houston fans aren’t happy about the latest report on Bieniemy and the Texans.

The Texans have still not put in a request for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, per source — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 5, 2021

This is mind boggling. Eric Bieniemy is regarded as the next up-and-comer in the head coaching world. So why not give him a shot if you’re the Texans?

Houston wasted Deshaun Watson’s best year (this past season) with poor roster management and horrendous coaching decisions. The last thing the Texans can afford to do is continue to waste Watson’s prime years.

If not Bieniemy, the Texans have to target young offensive-minded coaches. Joe Brady and Brian Daboll should get a look. So should former and current college coaches like Urban Meyer and Jim Harbaugh.

If it were up to Texans fans, though, most would hire Bieniemy in a heartbeat.