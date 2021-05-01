Texans GM Addresses Deshaun Watson Rumors After Drafting QB

It’s not often that an NFL team steals the spotlight with a third-round pick, but that’s exactly what the Houston Texans did last night.

With their third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills. That pick sparked a lot of interesting conversations around the league due to the fact that Deshaun Watson’s future is up in the air right now.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio refused to take the bait though. During a press conference on Friday night, Caserio said this pick had nothing to do with Watson’s future.

“It’s just part of the team-building process,” Caserio said. “What we tried to do was evaluate the players on the board and go through our process. There were several players we were discussing in that range. When it came time to pick, we felt it was the best decision for our team at the time. It doesn’t impact any one player individually. You try to make thoughtful decisions. It’s not one factor. It’s not one person. There’s a myriad of things that go into it.”

Of course, there are some fans who aren’t buying what Caserio is selling.

Houston didn’t have a first or second-round pick in this year’s draft due to the Laremy Tunsil trade. Using a Day 2 pick on a quarterback when Watson is still on the roster could mean his time with the franchise is coming to an end.

Watson is facing multiple lawsuits over sexual misconduct allegations. It could take a while before that situation gets sorted out.

If Watson doesn’t return to the Texans anytime soon, the coaching staff will have to hope that Mills reaches his full potential.