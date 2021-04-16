Texans GM Addresses Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

Deshaun Watson trade scenarios are a thing of the past at the moment. Even the Houston Texans aren’t considering a deal anytime soon.

Watson’s legal troubles are at the forefront of the Texans’ organization. Until those are settled (if at all), Houston isn’t going to consider a potential trade. GM Nick Caserio admitted as much on Friday afternoon.

“We’re respectful of the legal process,” Caserio said on Friday, via NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “…If you want to speculate, you should probably go buy Bitcoin.”

It’s difficult to envision a scenario in which Watson is cleared of his current legal troubles anytime soon. Until then, the Texans are going to focus solely on the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft and their off-season training program.

While the Texans remain patient with Deshaun Watson and the sexual misconduct allegations filed against him, one team is reportedly still interested in acquiring the superstar quarterback: the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles traded away Carson Wentz this off-season. They then added Joe Flacco to the quarterback room. Jalen Hurts is bound to be the starter this upcoming season unless he disappoints early on. If he doesn’t show much promise later this year, the Eagles are going to have to find a new franchise quarterback. Insert Watson.

Philly has the assets to make a trade work next year. Again, any potential trade isn’t very plausible at the moment until Watson’s legal troubles get settled.