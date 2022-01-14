Texans GM Has Honest Admission About QB Deshaun Watson

On Friday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed his decision to fire David Culley. He also commented on Deshaun Watson’s future with the team.

Watson didn’t play a single down of football this season due to his legal situation. A recent report stated that Watson could be on the move before the new league year begins on March 16, but Caserio’s latest comment doesn’t really strengthen that report.

When discussing Watson’s future, Caserio said he doesn’t think there’s “any more clarity today than there was here previously.”

Caserio added, “We’re going to work through it, and ultimately we’re going to do what we feel is best for the organization.”

General Manager Nick Caserio says there is no more clarity right now compared to where it has been with Deshaun Watson. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 14, 2022

At some point this offseason, the Texans will have to make an important decision on Watson.

Watson is currently facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. If his legal situation gets sorted out, there will most likely be a large trade market for him.

When he’s available, Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. During the 2020 season, Watson had 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Texans should have an update on Watson as the new league year approaches.