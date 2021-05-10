Texans GM Nick Caserio Addresses Team’s QB Situation

Regardless of whether or not the Deshaun Watson situation gets settled in time for the 2021 season, the Houston Texans have a quarterback dilemma on their hands.

In the scenario Watson can’t play for Houston this upcoming season, the Texans have three options at the quarterback position: Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley and Davis Mills.

Taylor’s the favorite to win the job. He’s experienced and known to be a high-character teammate. He could also serve as a valuable mentor the rookie Mills, the quarterback out of Stanford. Houston spent a third-round pick on Mills, hoping he could potentially emerge as a franchise quarterback down the line.

It’s still too early to make any predictions on how the Texans’ quarterback situation will shake out, though. Houston GM Nick Caserio is going to let the process play out before jumping to any conclusions.

“Again, we’ll take it one step at a time,” Caserio told reporters on Monday, via NFL.com. “We’re not going to put any unreasonable expectations on anybody. It’s kind of a waste of everybody’s time. It’s how do they improve? Can they make adjustments? What do they do one day? OK, can they stack multiple days together? Look, they’re going to have setbacks. You’re going to go out there [and] you’re going to have a bad play. OK, how do you respond to that? Can you make the adjustment? Do you understand why that happened? Those are the types of things right now that are really important.”

It seems like Nick Caserio and the Texans are going to take their time sorting their quarterback situation out. They don’t have much of a choice at this point.

More than 20 civil lawsuits have been filed against Deshaun Watson. Prior to his legal troubles, Watson had demanded a trade out of Houston. It’s safe to assume it’s unlikely he suits up for the Texans in 2021.

In such a scenario, Taylor, Mills and Finley would battle it out for the starting gig.