Texans GM Hints When Team Could Make ‘Decision’ On Deshaun Watson

The future of Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans remains murky as offseason workouts continue to ramp up. On Monday, general manager Nick Caserio spoke about the situation and revealed more about the organization’s mindset surrounding its franchise quarterback.

In an appearance on Sports Radio 610, the Texans GM began by giving the typical, reserved answers to questions about Watson.

Given the legal situation involving the 25-year-old quarterback, Caserio’s comments weren’t exactly surprising.

“We’re taking it one day at a time and really control the things we can control,” Caserio said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, when asked whether if the Texans had addressed the Watson situation with the team’s other players. “The players have been focused on their attitude and their approach in the building, and they’ve handled everything very well.”

However, as Caserio continued, he shared that once the Texans neared training camp they would “try to make the best decision” for the team.

“I don’t have any additional comments about anything,” Caserio said. “I think we’re respectful of what’s happening, respectful of the process and everybody that’s involved. The most important thing is for all of us, the coaches and players and myself included, is to focus on the things we can control. As we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails.”

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out, the only major decision the Texans could make would be to trade Watson. Caserio likely wasn’t alluding directly to the idea that the organization would deal its franchise quarterback, but it seems like all options are on the table.

The three-time Pro Bowler had asked out of Houston before 22 lawsuits were filed against him alleging various sexual improprieties. Since then, trade talk has died down as the legal situation has started to play out.

Whether those lawsuits have been settled or not, it sounds like the Texans will make a more definitive decision on Watson in July.

