Texans GM Responds To Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Brand new Houston Texans’ GM Nick Caserio has to get to work right away to try and keep Deshaun Watson in Houston. Unfortunately, it may be too late.

Watson’s frustration with the Texans’ organization began when Bill O’Brien traded DeAndre Hopkins last year for practically nothing in return from the Cardinals. Houston didn’t inform Watson of the trade until the news broke via social media.

A similar pattern of being left in the dark occurred once again this week. The Texans hired Caserio as their new GM, and they failed to tell Watson about it.

It’s not a good idea to leave your franchise quarterback in the dark. But Caserio is already working hard to make things right. The new Texans’ GM told reporters Friday afternoon that Watson is “our quarterback.”

#Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: “The respect and admiration I have for him is significant. He's our quarterback.” — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2021

We’ll see how this plays out. Deshaun Watson is frustrated, but Nick Caserio can make things right rather quickly.

The Texans have yet to hire a new head coach. Involving Watson in the hiring process will be necessary to keep him in Houston. If Caserio and the Texans fail to do so, the writing is on the wall.

Watson has just about had it with the Texans, and we don’t blame him. Houston’s latest antics are the exact opposite of how to treat a player of Watson’s caliber.

If Caserio’s smart, he’ll immediately include Watson in the head coaching search. It’s basically all the Texans have left to try and salvage the situation.