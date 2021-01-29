Texans GM Responds To Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Deshaun Watson may want to leave the Houston Texans, but their GM doesn’t seem at all inclined to let him go.

Speaking at the introductory press conference for new head coach David Culley, Texans GM Nick Caserio made it clear that the team has no interest in acquiescing to Deshaun Watson’s trade request. He stated that the team has “zero interest” in trading Watson.

“I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson,” Caserio said. “We have zero interest in trading the player.”

Watson’s trade request was reported earlier this week, but he had apparently made it a while ago. Speculation on possible trade destinations and costs have been running rampant for weeks.

The Houston Texans are coming off one of the most tumultuous years in franchise history.

In 2020, former head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien made a series of questionable trades, most notably trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for very little. That move preceded an 0-4 start that got O’Brien fired.

The Texans would go on to finish 4-12, but have no first-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft due to more asset mismanagement.

Watson, meanwhile, had one of the best years in Texans history, leading the NFL in passing yards.

But the Texans reportedly promised to give Watson some say over who O’Briens’ replacements would be. When they didn’t follow through on that promise, Watson became frustrated and has since asked to leave.

Nick Caserio is in a difficult position with Deshaun Watson right now. Navigating his way out might be the biggest task of his career.