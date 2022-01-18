Texans GM Reveals Likely Outcome With Deshaun Watson

Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn’t interested in quarterback Deshaun Watson returning to the team.

Watson didn’t play at all this season as he’s been accused of sexual assault by 22 different women.

There have been rumors about how Watson loves Brian Flores as he’s a candidate with the Texans, but Caserio said that Watson staying even if Flores got hired wouldn’t be likely.

This shouldn’t be a surprise at all since the bridge looks to be burned. Caserio confirmed that when the time comes, they’ll have to make a decision that makes the most sense for everyone.

“I think we have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it and ultimately make the decision that we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like,” Caserio said.

The decision could be coming sooner rather than later since a grand jury’s probe into Watson should be finishing up towards the end of the month.

Watson has made it clear that he wants out of Houston and Caserio seems to want to accomplish that in order to find the team’s next quarterback.