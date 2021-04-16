Texans GM’s Comment About Deshaun Watson Is Going Viral

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio was once again questioned today about the status of star quarterback Deshaun Watson. While his answer wasn’t ultimately surprising, the way he answered it is going viral.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Caserio reiterated that the team has no update on Watson, who is currently going through a major legal battle. But when asked to “speculate” on Watson’s immediate future, Caserio had a hilarious answer.

“If you want to speculate, you should probably go buy Bitcoin,” Caserio said, referring to the popular cryptocurrency. “We’re respectful of the legal process.”

The jokes about that one are pouring in. Though most people are laughing at him for referencing Bitcoin rather than the recently skyrocketing Dogecoin.

#Texans GM Nick Caserio, at his pre-Draft press conference, is asked about contingency plans at QB: “If you want to speculate, you should probably go buy Bitcoin.” Caserio says they are “respectful” of the process regarding Deshaun Watson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2021

“He had that joke written for 3 weeks,” one user replied. To which another fan countered, “And let that be a cautionary tale! If he had thought of the joke later he would’ve said doge coin and gotten way more laughs.”

“Dude got the whole squad laughing w that one…” wrote another.

“I think Caserio meant Dogecoin Ian,” another said.

“Doesn’t he know about Doge?” yet another wrote.

Dogecoin has multiplied by over 50 times it’s value since the start of 2021. Bitcoin is no slouch, rising to new highs seemingly every week.

But if Nick Caserio was setting out to sound like he was in tune with the latest trends, he failed.