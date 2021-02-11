The Houston Texans have reportedly hired a new “character” coach just a day after another front office move.

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Texans president Jamey Rootes will not be back for the 2021 season. He has resigned from his role with the club.

Just 24 hours later, the Texans hired Dylan Thompson as the team’s new character coach, according to a report from Texans insider Aaron Wilson. Thompson formerly worked with several other NFL teams including the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

He also worked with college programs like South Carolina and the Charleston Southern basketball team.

Texans have hired former Lions character coach Dylan Thompson as a character coach, according to league sources. Former South Carolina, 49ers and Rams quarterback assists players in multi-faceted role. Previously director of player development Charleston Southern basketball team — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 11, 2021

According to local Houston radio host John Lopez, Thompson has a connection to Jack Easterby, who seems to be running the show in Houston. The Texans claimed new general manager Nick Caserio is running things, but Lopez thinks otherwise – which he made pretty clear.

In the past few days, the Texans have been clearing house, firing anyone with connections to the old regime. Last week, the Texans dismissed director of football administration Kevin Kracjcovic and equipment manager Mike Parson.

Texans star J.J. Watt made public statement about the move, making it clear he was not happy with what the team had done.

On top of all of this, star quarterback Deshaun Watson has demanded a trade. Given the recent moves, it’s easy to see why.