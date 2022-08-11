Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well.

Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide, he had 35 carries for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Emmons transferred to Hutchinson Community College before eventually heading over to Florida Atlantic. During his two seasons at Florida Atlantic, he had 353 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The Seattle Seahawks signed Emmons as an undrafted rookie in 2021. He had brief stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars during that same year.

In 2022, Emmons was selected in the USFL Draft. He played for the Tampa Bay Bandits, rushing for 242 yards on 97 carries.

Emmons will try to make a Texans roster that currently features Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce at running back.