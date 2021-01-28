Breaking: Houston Texans Are Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

The Houston Texans have reportedly zeroed in on a new head coach.

According to multiple reports, David Culley will be the next head coach of the AFC South franchise. Culley, 65, has served as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.

Culley was reportedly in Houston for interviews on Wednesday and he is expected to spend the night. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Texans’ hire could be made official by Thursday.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo report that the team is working toward a deal to make Culley their next head coach.

Rapoport shared some details on what makes Culley an intriguing head coaching candidate.

“Soon-to-be Texans coach David Culley has received praise for his leadership and the way he connects with players. Now, the Ravens assistant head coach will attempt to do so in Houston,” the NFL Network insider reported on Wednesday night.

Culley, a Tennessee native, has been coaching in the NFL since 1994. He began his career with the Buccaneers and has also worked for the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs and Bills.