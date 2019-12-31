Texans Insider Has Major Update On J.J. Watt

Just weeks ago, it seemed there wasn’t a chance Texans’ DE J.J. Watt would return this season. But ahead of Houston’s Wild Card Playoff Round against the Bills, Watt is practicing and is expected to play on Saturday.

The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain has the latest on the situation:

Watt practicing and will be activated and return against the Bills. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) December 31, 2019

This is quite the development. Rumors have circulated over the past month regarding Watt’s potential return this season. But it all rested on Houston’s playoff chances.

The Texans’ AFC South Division Title and AFC Playoff berth has granted Watt extra time to get rest and heal up. It looks like he’s done his due diligence in rehabbing, allowing a return to action this weekend.

Watt suffered the pectoral injury in Week 8, creating a major setback for the Texans’ defensive end. Houston subsequently placed Watt on IR, as the star player’s season was believed to be over.

But that’s clearly not the case as the playoff has opened the door for Watt to return.

The Texans are gearing up to face the 10-6 Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Buffalo was one divisional win away from claiming the AFC East Division title. Houston has to be careful against a stout defensive Bills team.

Texans-Bills kicks off this Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.